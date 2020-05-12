Lufthansa-owned Brussels Airlines says to slash about 1,000 jobs

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Belgium's biggest carrier Brussels Airlines, hammered by the collapse in travel due to coronavirus, said Tuesday it plans to slash 1,000 jobs -- a quarter of its workforce.

"The extremely negative impact of the coronavirus crisis on the company's financials and the ongoing very low demand for air travel urge Brussels Airlines to take substantial and indispensable measures to guarantee the survival of the company," the airline, which is owned by German flag-carrier Lufthansa, said in a statement.