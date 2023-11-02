Open Menu

Lufthansa Profits Surge On Summer Travel Boom

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Lufthansa profits surge on summer travel boom

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Lufthansa reported a surge in third-quarter profits Thursday after a strong summer travel season, and said it expected the boom to continue in the months ahead.

The German airline group booked a net profit of 1.2 billion Euros ($1.3 billon) from July to September, up 47 percent on the same period a year earlier.

The jump was driven by "strong demand, higher capacity" and more expensive ticket prices, Lufthansa said.

The group -- whose carriers include Lufthansa, Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines -- said sales rose by eight percent to 10.3 billion euros, delivering "the strongest quarter in its history in revenue terms".

A total of 38 million passengers travelled with the group's airlines in the third quarter, an increase on a year ago but still below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Looking ahead, Lufthansa said it was seeing robust demand for the fourth quarter with bookings already up year-on-year.

"The very good summer demand has extended into October, and demand for air travel during the Christmas season is strong," it said.

The company confirmed it was on track to meet its financial targets but said it was "mindful of geopolitical and macroeconomic risks".

Lufthansa expects earnings before interest and taxes -- its preferred measure of profitability -- of more than 2.6 billion euros this year.

Related Topics

Christmas German Company Brussels Same July September October 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbek ..

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilater ..

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

36 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

58 minutes ago
 “Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

3 hours ago
DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

3 hours ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

3 hours ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

3 hours ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

4 hours ago

More Stories From World