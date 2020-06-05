UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lufthansa Removed From Index Of Top 30 Largest German Companies - Deutsche Boerse

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

Lufthansa Removed From Index of Top 30 Largest German Companies - Deutsche Boerse

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Shares of Lufthansa will no longer be listed on the DAX index, which includes 30 largest companies in Germany, for the first time in over 30 years, German stock exchange organization Deutsche Boerse said on Thursday.

"On Thursday, Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced changes to the DAX index family, which will become effective on 22 June 2020.

The shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE will be included in the DAX index and will replace the shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, based on the fast-exit rule," Deutsche Boerse said in a press release.

Luthansa's shares will now be included in the MDAX index, which is one step behind DAX. The carrier, which had to turn to the government for a bailout due to pandemic-induced losses, will be excluded from the DAX index for the first time in 32 years.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange German Germany June 2020 Family From Government

Recent Stories

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management ..

53 minutes ago

Imports of Abu Dhabi down 24.7 pct in Q1-2020

53 minutes ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 54,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

BREAKING: UAE contributes 500,000 COVID-19 testing ..

1 hour ago

UAE re-affirms importance of continuing internatio ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.