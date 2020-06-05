Lufthansa Removed From Index of Top 30 Largest German Companies - Deutsche Boerse

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Shares of Lufthansa will no longer be listed on the DAX index, which includes 30 largest companies in Germany, for the first time in over 30 years, German stock exchange organization Deutsche Boerse said on Thursday.

"On Thursday, Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced changes to the DAX index family, which will become effective on 22 June 2020.

The shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE will be included in the DAX index and will replace the shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, based on the fast-exit rule," Deutsche Boerse said in a press release.

Luthansa's shares will now be included in the MDAX index, which is one step behind DAX. The carrier, which had to turn to the government for a bailout due to pandemic-induced losses, will be excluded from the DAX index for the first time in 32 years.