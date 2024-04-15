Open Menu

Lufthansa Reports Loss, Cuts Outlook After Strikes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Lufthansa reports loss, cuts outlook after strikes

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) German airline giant Lufthansa reported a hefty first-quarter loss Monday and downgraded its 2024 outlook due to recent strikes, while warning of risks from conflict in the middle East.

Adjusted operating losses came in at 849 million Euros ($902 million), according to preliminary results.

While the start of the year is typically a quieter period for travel in Europe, the results were still far worse than a loss of 273 million euros in the same period last year.

"The loss was higher than expected due to various strikes," said Lufthansa, one of Europe's biggest airline groups, adding that the walkouts had slashed earnings by hundreds of millions of euros.

Lufthansa -- whose carriers include Lufthansa, Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines -- cut the forecast for its operating profit for the whole year to 2.2 billion euros.

It had previously been expecting the figure to come in broadly the same as last year, at around 2.7 billion euros.

After two years of hefty losses during the pandemic, Lufthansa had racked up healthy profits in 2022 and 2023 as travel demand roared back.

But the German aviation sector faced walkouts in recent months as workers pushed for higher pay to combat inflation, with airport security staff as well as Lufthansa ground staff and cabin crew staging repeated strikes.

When the company unveiled its 2023 results in March, Lufthansa personnel chief Michael Niggemann had criticised the "uncompromising strikes," saying they were "damaging our guests, the company and ultimately our employees".

But the group has in recent weeks struck deals with major staff unions, averting the immediate threat of more industrial action.

Second-quarter profits are also likely to be impacted however, and are likely to come in lower than last year due to the impacts of wage disputes on short-term demand for bookings, Lufthansa said.

Results are expected to bounce back in the second half of the year.

Lufthansa also warned that the "recent escalation of the Middle East conflict and further geopolitical uncertainties pose risks to the group's full year financial outlook".

Lufthansa has since April 6 suspended flights to and from Tehran due to soaring regional tensions.

At the weekend, it suspended flights to and from several more destinations in the Middle East following Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Israel Iran Europe German Company Brussels Tehran Same Middle East March April From Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

1 hour ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

1 hour ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

2 hours ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

4 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

5 hours ago
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

7 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

8 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

8 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

8 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

8 hours ago

More Stories From World