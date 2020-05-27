UrduPoint.com
Lufthansa Says Currently 'unable To Approve' State Rescue Over EU Conditions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 07:59 PM

Lufthansa says currently 'unable to approve' state rescue over EU conditions

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Coronavirus-stricken airline group Lufthansa said Wednesday its supervisory board was "unable to approve" a nine-billion-euro ($9.9 billion) German state rescue over fears of over-harsh conditions from Brussels.

"Conditions currently indicated by the EU Commission... would lead to a weakening of the hub function at Lufthansa's home airports in Frankfurt and Munich" and must be "analyzed intensively," the company said in a statement.

"Against this background, the Supervisory Board was unable to approve the stabilization package in connection with the EU conditions."

