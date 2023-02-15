Lufthansa Says Flights Delayed Around World Due to Malfunction in Booking System

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The booking system of Lufthansa is experiencing failures, which is why flights around the world are delayed, the airline said on Wednesday.

"Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers," Lufthansa said on Twitter.