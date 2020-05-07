UrduPoint.com
Lufthansa Says In Talks For German Govt To Take 25% Stake In 9 Bn-euro Rescue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:07 PM

Lufthansa says in talks for German govt to take 25% stake in 9 bn-euro rescue

German airline giant Lufthansa confirmed Thursday that it is in talks for Berlin to offer support worth nine billion euros in exchange for a 25-percent stake in the company, as the coronavirus batters the world's carriers

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :German airline giant Lufthansa confirmed Thursday that it is in talks for Berlin to offer support worth nine billion Euros in exchange for a 25-percent stake in the company, as the coronavirus batters the world's carriers.

The "stabilisation package" under discussion with the Federal Economic Stabilisation Fund (WSF) launched in March would include "a silent participation and a secured loan", Lufthansa said.

"The conditions are currently being discussed. A stake by the German government in the company's share capital is also part of the negotiations."

