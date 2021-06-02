Lufthansa Says Received Permission to Operate Flights to Russia in June

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) German carrier Lufthansa received permission from the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency to operate flights to Russia in June, no further flight cancellations are planned, the company's spokeswoman told Sputnik.

"We received permission," she said, adding that there are no more obstacles to flights to Russia, and no new flight cancellations are planned.

On Tuesday, Russian airline S7 canceled flights to Berlin and back due to lack of permission from the German authorities.

A representative of German airline Lufthansa told Sputnik that the company had canceled flights from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Frankfurt and back on Wednesday, saying that this is a one-time incident. Aeroflot canceled flights to Frankfurt and Munich, which were due to take place on Wednesday, as well as return flights. Later, the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), Alexander Neradko, said that the problem with the cancellation of flights between the Russia and Germany had been resolved.