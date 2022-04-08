Lufthansa Says Will Not Use Russian Airspace Until June 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The German flagship carrier Lufthansa said it would not use the Russian airspace until June 30.

The flights over Russia were suspended by Lufthansa in February after Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine. Initially, the restrictions were introduced until May 28.

"Lufthansa will not use the Russian airspace preliminarily until June 30, 2022, over the current situation in the air regulation. Because of that we must cancel all the Lufthansa flights to and from Russia within this period," the airline said in a statement on late Thursday.

The EU countries and some of their allies closed their airspace for Russia following the start of the military operation, after which Moscow took similar measures against these nations.