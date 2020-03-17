Lufthansa Says Working on 'Air Bridge' to Supply Germany Through COVID-19 Epidemic

Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa is working with the federal government to prepare an "air bridge" to ensure stable supplies of goods across Germany in light of emergency border closures across the world amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Carsten Spohr, the chairman of the executive board, told Bild in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa is working with the Federal government to prepare an "air bridge" to ensure stable supplies of goods across Germany in light of emergency border closures across the world amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Carsten Spohr, the chairman of the executive board, told Bild in an interview.

"Now the Lufthansa crisis response unit and the federal government are working together and planning special passenger flights [to airlift Germans stranded abroad due to the epidemic] .

.. The 747 fleet and LH Cargo are working on scenarios of how and where our jumbos [Boeing 747] could be used for air cargo transportation," Spohr said.

He added that Lufthansa would make every effort to avoid any disruption of supply chains.

"We are working very hard on air bridge for the whole of Germany," he stated.

As of Monday, Germany has had over 6,000 coronavirus cases, including 13 fatalities, according to the Robert Koch Institute. Europe has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic after China overcame the peak of the outbreak.