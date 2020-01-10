UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lufthansa Scraps Tehran Flights Until Jan 20

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:22 PM

Lufthansa scraps Tehran flights until Jan 20

Lufthansa on Friday said it was cancelling all flights to and from Tehran until January 20, following suggestions that Iran may have mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane earlier this week

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Lufthansa on Friday said it was cancelling all flights to and from Tehran until January 20, following suggestions that Iran may have mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane earlier this week.

The German group, which also owns Austrian Airlines, said the flight ban was "due to the unclear security situation for the airspace around Tehran airport".

All 176 people on board died when the Ukrainian International Airlines plane went down near Tehran on Wednesday, shortly after Iran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq over the killing of a top Iranian general.

American, British and Canadian officials say intelligence sources indicate Iran shot down the plane, perhaps unintentionally, but this has been denied by Tehran.

Several airlines had already announced they would avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace as tensions in the region soared.

A Lufthansa flight between Frankfurt and Tehran on Thursday turned back an hour after takeoff because of security concerns.

Austrian Airlines meanwhile said late Thursday that its flight to Tehran that day was ordered to return to Vienna after a stopover in Sofia.

Related Topics

Iran Iraq German Died Vienna Sofia Frankfurt Tehran January May All From Top Airport

Recent Stories

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum kicks off ..

11 minutes ago

Textile sector facing serious issues: Mian Zahid H ..

32 minutes ago

Kashmiris will achieve their right to self-determi ..

35 minutes ago

Javeria Rauf, Anam Amin help PCB Blasters to 12-ru ..

41 minutes ago

Three children die as school wall collapses in Nan ..

6 seconds ago

Raja Farooq Haider Khan asserts of making AJK self ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.