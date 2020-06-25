(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Shareholders of Germany's flag carrier, Lufthansa, voted overwhelmingly on Thursday in favor of a 9 billion euro ($10.1 billion) state rescue package, the company's press service told Sputnik.

"Yes, I can confirm it. The decision was made in a 98.04 percent vote, this is the final decision, the plan is coming into force," the source said.

Carsten Spohr, the chairman of the Lufthansa Group, in turn, thanked the government for its support, noting that 138,000 employees had their jobs saved.

"The decision of our shareholders provides Lufthansa with a perspective for a successful future. On behalf of our 138,000 employees, I would like to thank the German Federal government and the governments of our other home countries for their willingness to stabilize us. We at Lufthansa are aware of our responsibility to pay back the up to 9 billion Euros to the taxpayers as quickly as possible," Spohr said, as cited in the company's press release.

The decision was made at an extraordinary general meeting of about 30,000 shareholders. Part of the voting took place via a video link.

The aid proposal received the necessary majority of 98.04 percent. Billionaire entrepreneur Heinz Hermann Thiele, who owns 15 percent of the company's shares, had initially opposed the rescue package, however, right before the vote, he changed his mind, paving the way for the deal to be approved.

The company added in the press release that it was planning to resume 90 percent of all short-haul destinations and 70 percent of all long-haul flights by September.

"As a result of the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the company's liquidity is secured on a sustained basis. The companies of Lufthansa Group are working at full speed to get their operations up and running again. The airlines' flight schedules will therefore be consistently expanded in the coming weeks" the statement read.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process and sparking a need for additional measures to facilitate economic restoration.