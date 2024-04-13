Open Menu

Lufthansa Stops Using Iran Airspace And Keeps Halt On Tehran Flights

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Lufthansa stops using Iran airspace and keeps halt on Tehran flights

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) German airline Lufthansa said Friday its planes would no longer use Iranian airspace as it extended a suspension on flights to and from Tehran amid soaring middle East tensions.

"Due to the current situation, Lufthansa is suspending its flights to and from Tehran up to and including Thursday, 18 April," a company spokesperson said Friday.

"The airline is also no longer using Iranian airspace."

Its subsidiary Austrian Airlines followed suit.

The flights to the Iranian capital have been suspended since April 6.

Lufthansa did not outline the immediate reasons for the suspension.

In a statement, Austrian Airlines cited "the current situation in the Middle East".

"For Austrian Airlines, the safety of its passengers and crews has top priority. The situation in the Middle East is being evaluated on an ongoing basis. To this end, Austrian is in close contact with the authorities".

Related Topics

German Company Tehran Middle East April From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From World