Lufthansa Stops Using Iran Airspace And Keeps Halt On Tehran Flights
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) German airline Lufthansa said Friday its planes would no longer use Iranian airspace as it extended a suspension on flights to and from Tehran amid soaring middle East tensions.
"Due to the current situation, Lufthansa is suspending its flights to and from Tehran up to and including Thursday, 18 April," a company spokesperson said Friday.
"The airline is also no longer using Iranian airspace."
Its subsidiary Austrian Airlines followed suit.
The flights to the Iranian capital have been suspended since April 6.
Lufthansa did not outline the immediate reasons for the suspension.
In a statement, Austrian Airlines cited "the current situation in the Middle East".
"For Austrian Airlines, the safety of its passengers and crews has top priority. The situation in the Middle East is being evaluated on an ongoing basis. To this end, Austrian is in close contact with the authorities".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
Transitional ruling council finally forms in anarchic Haiti7 minutes ago
-
Scheffler, DeChambeau and Homa share lead at windy Masters7 minutes ago
-
Golf: Masters scores7 minutes ago
-
No.1 Scheffler seizes Masters lead as Tiger grinds out record17 minutes ago
-
Transitional ruling council finally forms in anarchic Haiti17 minutes ago
-
It's inflation, stupid: Biden faces renewed election threat17 minutes ago
-
Trump offers support to beleaguered House speaker17 minutes ago
-
Sweet lessons: Taiwan urban beekeeping gets positive buzz26 minutes ago
-
'My heart is broken': Olympic triple jump champion Rojas out of Paris Games27 minutes ago
-
Osaka, Swiatek shine at BJK Cup as Raducanu survives 'muppet' moment27 minutes ago
-
Landmark Trump hush money criminal trial starts in New York Monday27 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table7 hours ago