Lufthansa Supervisory Board Approves German Bailout Plan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Lufthansa supervisory board approves German bailout plan

Coronavirus-hit Lufthansa inched closer to securing a nine-billion-euro bailout from the German government after the airline's supervisory board approved a rescue plan on Monday

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Coronavirus-hit Lufthansa inched closer to securing a nine-billion-euro bailout from the German government after the airline's supervisory board approved a rescue plan on Monday.

The group's shareholders will now be asked to greenlight the plan at an extraordinary meeting on June 25.

"We recommend that our shareholders follow this path," supervisory board chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley said in a statement.

