Lufthansa Suspends Flights From Frankfurt, Munich To Moscow, St.Petersburg

Thu 12th March 2020

Lufthansa Suspends Flights From Frankfurt, Munich to Moscow, St.Petersburg

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) German carrier Lufthansa is suspending all direct flights from Frankfurt and Munich to Moscow and St.Petersburg amid the coronavirus pandemic starting March 13, the Lufthansa Group conglomerate's press service told Sputnik.

"Lufthansa is the only carrier operating direct flights from Germany to Russia. We have flights from Frankfurt and Munich to Moscow - the Domodedovo airport - and St.Petersburg," the press service said.

They said the option of switching to Sheremetyevo, another Moscow airport which the municipal authorities designated as an entry point for flights from coronavirus-affected countries, was off the table for Lufthansa due to technical and logistical reasons.

"As a result, we have to cancel all our flights to Russia - up to seven flight weekly which we offer to Moscow and St.

Petersburg. It will become effective tomorrow [Friday], the overnight flights will be canceled already tonight," the press service said.

As part of the government response to the coronavirus outbreak, Russia has suspended air traffic with France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, albeit regular direct flights between Moscow and Rome, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid, Barcelona and Paris will be exempt from the ban along with chartered evacuation flights. They all will be received at Terminal F of the Sheremetyevo airport.

Russia so far has had 34 confirmed cases of coronvirus, of which three people have recovered.

