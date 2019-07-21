UrduPoint.com
Lufthansa Suspends Flights To Cairo Over Security Concerns - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Lufthansa Suspends Flights to Cairo Over Security Concerns - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) German airline company Lufthansa has temporarily suspended flights to the Egyptian capital of Cairo as a precaution for security reasons, a spokesman for the company said.

"As safety is the top priority for Lufthansa, the airline has temporarily suspended its flights to Cairo today and evaluation of the situation continues," the spokesman said as quoted by ARD broadcaster.

The broadcaster noted that the flights to Cairo were expected to resume on Sunday.

On Saturday, the UK British Airways carrier suspended flights to Cairo for a week as precaution to allow for further assessment. The news came after the UK Foreign Office had advised passengers against air travel to and from Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh but had not issued a similar warning on Cairo.

