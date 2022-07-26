UrduPoint.com

Lufthansa To Cancel Nearly All German Flights Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Lufthansa to cancel nearly all German flights Wednesday

German national carrier Lufthansa said it would have to cancel almost all flights at its domestic hubs in Frankfurt and Munich on Wednesday because of a planned strike by ground crew, adding to a summer of travel chaos across Europe

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :German national carrier Lufthansa said it would have to cancel almost all flights at its domestic hubs in Frankfurt and Munich on Wednesday because of a planned strike by ground crew, adding to a summer of travel chaos across Europe.

The one-day walkout called by Germany's powerful Verdi union will have a "massive impact", Lufthansa said in a statement on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 flights will be scrapped, including some already on Tuesday, affecting around 134,000 passengers.

"Lufthansa will have to call off almost the entire flight programme at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Wednesday," the group said, adding that a knock-on effect on some flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday could not be ruled out.

The strike -- scheduled to last from 0145 GMT on Wednesday until 0400 GMT on Thursday -- comes as ground workers seek a higher pay rise than the one offered by Lufthansa so far.

The airline said it cancelled 45 long-haul flights due to depart on Tuesday and arrive in Germany on Wednesday, stranding nearly 7,500 passengers in Asia, South America and the United States.

The stoppage promises to bring more pain to a turbulent summer for air travel across Europe.

The relaxation of coronavirus rules has boosted demand, but chronic staff shortages have left passengers facing flight disruptions, long queues and lost luggage.

The Verdi union, representing around 20,000 Lufthansa ground staff, is seeking a 9.5-percent pay rise, or at least 350 Euros ($360) per month. It also wants a minimum hourly wage of 13 euros.

The union has said management's offer so far "does not come close to compensating for inflation" which stood at 7.6 percent in Germany last month.

Lufthansa has countered that it has offered "very substantial pay increases" amounting to more than 10 percent for workers in the lowest wage categories, and a six-percent increase for higher-paid staff.

"The early escalation of a previously constructive collective bargaining round is causing enormous damage," said Lufthansa labour director Michael Niggemann.

Germany's aviation sector currently has a shortage of more than 7,000 employees, the nation's IW economic institute calculated recently.

Many airport workers found jobs in other sectors when travel demand collapsed during the pandemic, and they have not returned now that tourism has bounced back, the economists found.

Related Topics

Shortage Europe German Germany Frankfurt Munich United States All From Asia Jobs Airport Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Control room established at NHA to monitor floods ..

Control room established at NHA to monitor floods situation

1 minute ago
 France struggles with drought over punishing summe ..

France struggles with drought over punishing summer of heat

1 minute ago
 Parliament has authority to review Supreme Court p ..

Parliament has authority to review Supreme Court powers: Khuram Dastagir

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan lauds Supreme Court judges for "standin ..

Imran Khan lauds Supreme Court judges for "standing firm, upholding Constitution ..

1 minute ago
 159 new corona cases reported in Punjab

159 new corona cases reported in Punjab

49 minutes ago
 More rains expected in Punjab from July 27 to 31

More rains expected in Punjab from July 27 to 31

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.