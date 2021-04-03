Lufthansa To Resume Flights From Frankfurt To Tehran In April
Muhammad Irfan Sat 03rd April 2021
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) German airline Lufthansa said Friday that it would resume flights from Frankfurt to Tehran starting April 16, more than a year after they were grounded over the downing of a Ukrainian jet.
"Lufthansa will revive the Frankfurt-Tehran flight program from April 16 with three flights a week," the company said in a statement seen by Sputnik.
Lufthansa said that it had conducted a review of air safety in Iran together with national and international authorities, which showed that there were conditions for safe operations.
A Ukrainian airliner carrying 176 people was hit by a missile shortly after taking off from Tehran in January 2020. All those on board died. Iran said that the jet had been mistaken for a hostile target.