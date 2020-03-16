Lufthansa to slash long-haul capacity by up to 90% over virus

German airline group Lufthansa on Monday said it was slashing its long-haul capacity by 90 percent as the industry grapples with the devastating fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :German airline group Lufthansa on Monday said it was slashing its long-haul capacity by 90 percent as the industry grapples with the devastating fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Lufthansa said seating capacity on long-haul flights would be reduced "by up to 90 percent" from Tuesday, affecting mainly routes to Africa, the middle East and South America.

Within Europe, the group is cutting 80 percent of its short-haul capacity, it added. It had originally planned some 11,700 weekly short-haul connections this summer.