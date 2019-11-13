Lufthansa, UFO Trade Union Agree to Halt New Strikes, Return to Negotiations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German flag carrier Lufthansa has announced that together with the Independent Flight Attendant Organization (UFO), a cabin crew union, it agreed to return to the negotiating table and pause future strikes, which earlier this month affected tens of thousands of passengers

On November 4, the UFO called on Lufthansa flight attendants to strike from November 7-8 after the airline allegedly refused to discuss the union's demands concerning a wage dispute. The 48-hour strike resulted in about 1,300 canceled flights and at least 180,000 affected passengers.

"For the duration of the arbitration, UFO has an absolute obligation to maintain industrial peace.

Strikes are accordingly excluded for the time being," the statement, published on the company's website on Tuesday, said.

According to the statement, Lufthansa withdrew "the status proceedings" and was ready to return to "the negotiating table" with the union.

On Thursday, the parties will hold a joint press conference and provide additional information on the negotiating process.

The union also called for a strike among Lufthansa flight attendants in October, but it was canceled after the airline agreed to a 2 percent pay raise for cabin crews. Four of the flag carrier's daughter companies, SunExpress, CityLine, Germanwings and Eurowings, went on with strike action.