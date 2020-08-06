UrduPoint.com
Lufthansa Warns Of Forced Layoffs On Virus Turbulences

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

German airline giant Lufthansa said Thursday that demand for air travel will return to pre-crisis levels only in 2024 or even later as it announced forced layoffs on the back of a significant loss

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :German airline giant Lufthansa said Thursday that demand for air travel will return to pre-crisis levels only in 2024 or even later as it announced forced layoffs on the back of a significant loss.

Net loss hit 1.5 billion Euros ($1.7 billion) in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on travel.

The airline carried around 1.7 million travellers during the three months to the end of June -- a 96 percent drop from the same period last year as lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus curtailed air travel worldwide.

The results are "the worst quarterly results in Lufthansa's 65-year history," said the flag carrier's chief executive Carsten Spohr, as the airline warned of a "clearly negative" operating loss in the second half of 2020.

Quarterly revenue nosedived 80 percent to 1.9 billion euros for Lufthansa Group, which also includes Austrian Airlines and Swiss. In the second quarter of last year, Lufthansa reported revenue of more than 9.5 billion euros.

Most of the revenue -- 1.5 billion euros -- was generated by Lufthansa Cargo and its services company Lufthansa Technik.

