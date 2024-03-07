Lufthansa warns on 'damaging' strikes, as 2023 profits double

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) German airline giant Lufthansa warned Thursday about the "damaging" impact of a wave of industrial action at the start of this year, as it reported 2023 profits doubled on booming demand.

The group racked up a net profit of 1.67 billion Euros ($1.82 billion), substantially higher than a figure of 791 million euros in 2022.

It marks a second straight year of profits for the group -- whose carriers include Lufthansa, Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines -- after two years of losses due to pandemic-related border closures.

Revenues increased 15 percent to over 35 billion euros, while a total of 123 million passengers flew with the group's airlines, up 20 percent from the previous year, although still below pre-pandemic record levels.

But Lufthansa, one of Europe's biggest airline groups, warned that a series of recent walkouts by workers pushing for higher pay to combat inflation would hit the company's bottom line.

"The uncompromising strikes... are damaging our guests, the company and ultimately our employees," personnel chief Michael Niggemann said, urging the powerful union Verdi to suspend industrial action and engage in "constructive" talks.

The group warned that losses in the first quarter -- a traditionally quieter time for air travel -- would be higher than in the previous year due partly to the impact of the strikes.

The latest walkout began early Thursday, with Lufthansa ground staff kicking off a nationwide, two-day strike, which is set to cause major disruptions. Ground staff had already staged a walkout in February.

Another union representing cabin crew has also set the stage for action the coming days, with members voting overwhelmingly for a strike though dates have not yet been set.

Unions insist their demands are fair at a time the airline is racking up huge profits.

While the company reports good results and "bonuses for board members will be increased substantially.... employees on the ground, with hourly wages of 13 euros in some cases, no longer even know how to make ends meet in the most expensive cities in Germany," said Verdi negotiator Marvin Reschinsky earlier this week.