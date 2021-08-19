(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The second Airbus A-340 plane of Lufthansa has delivered from Tashkent to Frankfurt about 280 people from Afghanistan seized by the Taliban (banned in Russia), an employee of the Tashkent airport told Sputnik.

The first group of evacuees was sent to Germany from Tashkent overnight to Wednesday.

"The Airbus A-340 plane of the Lufthansa airline has left the airport of Tashkent for Frankfurt.

There are about 280 people evacuated from Kabul onboard," the employee said.

Tashkent serves as a transit center for refugees fleeing from Afghanistan to Germany.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital. The developments triggered a wave of refugees fleeing the Taliban.