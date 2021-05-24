MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Boarding on Minsk-Frankfurt flight on Monday was stopped over an email about a possible terrorist attack and the re-inspection of the plane is ongoing, the Minsk National Airport said.

"The e-mail of the National Airport received a message from unidentified persons about their intention to commit a terrorist act against Lufthansa flight LH1487 on the Minsk-Frankfurt route.

Departure was scheduled for 14:20. The boarding of this flight has been suspended," the airport said in its Telegram channel.

The airport added that procedures are underway to "re-inspect the aircraft and everything that will be transported on it."