UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lufthansa's Minsk-Frankfurt Flight Delayed Over Possible Terrorist Attack - Minsk Airport

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Lufthansa's Minsk-Frankfurt Flight Delayed Over Possible Terrorist Attack - Minsk Airport

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Boarding on Minsk-Frankfurt flight on Monday was stopped over an email about a possible terrorist attack and the re-inspection of the plane is ongoing, the Minsk National Airport said.

"The e-mail of the National Airport received a message from unidentified persons about their intention to commit a terrorist act against Lufthansa flight LH1487 on the Minsk-Frankfurt route.

Departure was scheduled for 14:20. The boarding of this flight has been suspended," the airport said in its Telegram channel.

The airport added that procedures are underway to "re-inspect the aircraft and everything that will be transported on it."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Minsk From Airport

Recent Stories

GCC Chief welcomes UAE&#039;s offer to host COP 28

7 minutes ago

UAE condemns attempted attack by Houthis on Saudi ..

7 minutes ago

Proper funds be allocated in budget to ensure wate ..

28 minutes ago

Russia Carefully Monitored Situation on Tajik-Kyrg ..

31 minutes ago

Spain leave Ramos out of youthful Euro 2020 squad

31 minutes ago

Volcano death toll rises as aftershocks shake DRCo ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.