Lugar Lab Operates in Legal Way, Russian Experts Invited to Check - Georgian Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The activities of the Tbilisi-based Richard G. Lugar Center for Public Health Research, created with funds provided by the US government, are legal and Russian experts are invited to conduct research into the matter, Georgian lawmaker Giorgi Volski told reporters on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The activities of the Tbilisi-based Richard G. Lugar Center for Public Health Research, created with funds provided by the US government, are legal and Russian experts are invited to conduct research into the matter, Georgian lawmaker Giorgi Volski told reporters on Thursday.

Moscow has been expressing concern that the center is being used by the United States to research dangerous infectious diseases in breach of international accords. Tbilisi and Washington have both dismissed the accusations. On Wednesday, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said that Tbilisi was ready to host Russian experts but only as a part of a wider delegation within the convention on the prohibition of biological weapons.

Moscow insists that the visit should be bilateral.

"There is no indication or scientific evidence that there may be a weapon or something illegal [happening in the lab]. We again offer Russia to conduct a study and participate in this [multilateral] format," Volski said, adding that the research center is positively reviewed by the United Nations.

The Lugar center, with all of its equipment, became operational in 2013 and is fully owned and financed by the Georgian government since 2018, according to Tbilisi. The lab is part of Georgia's National Center for Disease Control.