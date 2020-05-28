UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lugar Lab Operates In Legal Way, Russian Experts Invited To Check - Georgian Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:28 PM

Lugar Lab Operates in Legal Way, Russian Experts Invited to Check - Georgian Lawmaker

The activities of the Tbilisi-based Richard G. Lugar Center for Public Health Research, created with funds provided by the US government, are legal and Russian experts are invited to conduct research into the matter, Georgian lawmaker Giorgi Volski told reporters on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The activities of the Tbilisi-based Richard G. Lugar Center for Public Health Research, created with funds provided by the US government, are legal and Russian experts are invited to conduct research into the matter, Georgian lawmaker Giorgi Volski told reporters on Thursday.

Moscow has been expressing concern that the center is being used by the United States to research dangerous infectious diseases in breach of international accords. Tbilisi and Washington have both dismissed the accusations. On Wednesday, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said that Tbilisi was ready to host Russian experts but only as a part of a wider delegation within the convention on the prohibition of biological weapons.

Moscow insists that the visit should be bilateral.

"There is no indication or scientific evidence that there may be a weapon or something illegal [happening in the lab]. We again offer Russia to conduct a study and participate in this [multilateral] format," Volski said, adding that the research center is positively reviewed by the United Nations.

The Lugar center, with all of its equipment, became operational in 2013 and is fully owned and financed by the Georgian government since 2018, according to Tbilisi. The lab is part of Georgia's National Center for Disease Control.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Washington Visit Tbilisi Georgia United States May 2018 All Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopens driving schools, licencing ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince discusses oil markets stability ..

16 minutes ago

RTA offers 300 distinctive 4 and 5-digit number pl ..

16 minutes ago

Hangu Union of Journalists condole death of senior ..

3 minutes ago

Broken water pipeline irks residents

3 minutes ago

Austrian Airlines Says Regular Flights Suspended O ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.