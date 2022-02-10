The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) on Thursday accused observers of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) of concealing Ukrainian deployment of heavy weaponry on the line of engagement with the breakaway Donbas region from the mission's executive staff

Earlier in the day, LPR said that Kiev had deployed a number of multiple rocket launchers BM-21 "Grad" on the frontline with Donbas.

"We know for a fact that the deployment of Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers in the area was observed by an OSCE SMM unmanned aerial vehicle, but it was not reflected in the report. Unfortunately, it was not the first case when OSCE observers have concealed observed Ukrainian heavy weaponry from their executives. Such a criminal abetting of individual rank-and-file members of the mission comes at cost of peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas," Anton Mikuzhis, a spokesman for LPR forces, said.

He added that a group of psychologists of the Ukrainian forces tests military personnel in order to identify potential deserters and soldiers, who doubt forcible methods of resolving the conflict in Donbas. The Ukrainian military command is aware that not all soldiers are willing to give blood "for the criminal oligarchic regime" during an offensive in Donbas, Mikuzhis concluded.

The conflict between Kiev and two breakaway republics - LPR and Donetsk People' Republic (DPR) - has been going on since 2014. In February 2015, the Minsk Agreements were negotiated by the Normandy group, but Moscow, LPR and DPR continue accusing Ukraine of not fulfilling these agreements amid sporadic military engagements.

Russia has also been warning Western countries, supplying Ukraine with lethal weaponry, that the latter could use it against the breakaway republics. On Tuesday, OSCE SMM said that it was aware of possible use of Western arms in Donbas.