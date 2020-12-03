UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luhansk Amounts France's, Germany's Boycott Of UNSC Arria Meeting To Support Of Kiev

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Luhansk Amounts France's, Germany's Boycott of UNSC Arria Meeting to Support of Kiev

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The refusal of France and Germany to participate in the UN Security Council's (UNSC) Arria-Formula virtual meeting on Donbas amounts to them taking Ukraine's side in the conflict, Rodion Miroshnik, the representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the political subgroup at the talks, told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the UNSC held a meeting with the added participation of non-members whose stance is of interest for the council a format known as the Arria Formula at the initiative of Russia, a permanent member state. This was a debut for the LPR, as well as the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), to speak their stances at a UNSC platform. France and Germany, which are members of the Normandy Group facility mediating the peace process in Eastern Ukraine, boycotted the meeting and demanded that it not be broadcast on the UN website.

"France and Germany explicitly compromised themselves by refusing to participate in the talks. They were not asked to support the LPR and the DPR, but [they were at least expected] to hear them out. Now, they are formal mediators. They refused dialogue with the second party to the conflict, which means that they are no longer at the median, but rather on one of the sides on Kiev's side," Miroshnik said.

According to the diplomat, the boycott has jeopardized the very format of the Normandy Group comprising France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine rendering the possibility of holding another round of quadrilateral talks "increasingly dim" and undermining the capacity of Paris and Berlin to comprehend the situation in Donbas adequately.

"Germany as a non-permanent member of the UNSC will very soon leave it, while France will remain. And in situations where [France] might require support in similar circumstances, it is unlikely to get it from Russia. I hope [French President Emmanuel] Macron knows better if this bet was worth it," Miroshnik said.

Aside from France and Germany, the meeting was also boycotted by Belgium, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched an offensive against the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, known together as Donbas, which declared independence after what they considered a coup in Ukraine in February of that year. Armed hostilities had resulted in thousands of casualties, as estimated by the United Nations before the sides agreed to a ceasefire, negotiated by the Normandy Four in 2015 as part of the so-called Minsk Agreements.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Paris Berlin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence Estonia United Kingdom Belgium United States February April 2015 From

Recent Stories

UAE observes International Day of People with Disa ..

50 seconds ago

Abdul Razak Dawood is glad as figures show increas ..

44 minutes ago

New cohort of innovators and problem solvers join ..

46 minutes ago

Huawei's Mate series elevates the flagship smartph ..

49 minutes ago

Babar Azam should become a “man of steel”, say ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz shifted to jail as p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.