Luhansk, Donetsk Leaders Appeal to Putin, Asking to Recognize DPR, LPR

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The heads of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the republics' independence.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, in order to prevent the mass death of the civilian population of the republic, 300,000 of whom are citizens of Russia, I ask you to recognize the sovereignty and independence of the Luhansk People's Republic," Pasechnik said in an address broadcast on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"In order to determine the international legal personality and, as a result, the possibility of a full-fledged opposition to the military aggression of the Ukrainian authorities, to prevent casualties among civilians, the destruction of infrastructure and housing, on behalf of all people of the Donetsk People's Republic, we ask you to recognize the Donetsk People's Republic as an independent, democratic, legal, state," Pushilin said.

Pushilin thanked Russia for its mediating role in resolving the conflict in the Donbass and said that the main goal for the DPR was integration with Russia.