UrduPoint.com

Luhansk, Donetsk Leaders Appeal To Putin, Asking To Recognize DPR, LPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Luhansk, Donetsk Leaders Appeal to Putin, Asking to Recognize DPR, LPR

The heads of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the republics' independence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The heads of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the republics' independence.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, in order to prevent the mass death of the civilian population of the republic, 300,000 of whom are citizens of Russia, I ask you to recognize the sovereignty and independence of the Luhansk People's Republic," Pasechnik said in an address broadcast on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"In order to determine the international legal personality and, as a result, the possibility of a full-fledged opposition to the military aggression of the Ukrainian authorities, to prevent casualties among civilians, the destruction of infrastructure and housing, on behalf of all people of the Donetsk People's Republic, we ask you to recognize the Donetsk People's Republic as an independent, democratic, legal, state," Pushilin said.

Pushilin thanked Russia for its mediating role in resolving the conflict in the Donbass and said that the main goal for the DPR was integration with Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Independence All Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Founder of Deaf Reach Program calls on Governor Si ..

Founder of Deaf Reach Program calls on Governor Sindh

43 seconds ago
 Vienna Talks on JCPOA to End Once Participants Agr ..

Vienna Talks on JCPOA to End Once Participants Agree on All Points - Iranian Del ..

44 seconds ago
 Israeli Army Successfully Tests Naval Version of I ..

Israeli Army Successfully Tests Naval Version of Iron Dome Missile Defense Syste ..

46 seconds ago
 African players in Europe: Aubameyang scores speci ..

African players in Europe: Aubameyang scores special hat-trick

49 seconds ago
 Tobacco exports witness 54.02% increase

Tobacco exports witness 54.02% increase

5 minutes ago
 Reference against ex-minister adjourned till Mar 1 ..

Reference against ex-minister adjourned till Mar 16

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>