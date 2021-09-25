UrduPoint.com

Luhansk Experts Find Remains Of 36 Victims Of Ukraine Shelling In Mass Grave In Donbas

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Luhansk Experts Find Remains of 36 Victims of Ukraine Shelling in Mass Grave in Donbas

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Specialists of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said on Friday that during work on a mass grave near the city of Krasnodon that began on Monday, they recovered the remains of 36 people killed in the shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine in 2014.

"Overall, the remains of 36 dead civilians, the victims of Ukrainian aggression, have been removed from the burial ground near the village of Verkhneshevyrevka through the activities of the interdepartmental working group on the search for burials of the victims of Ukrainian aggression, their identification and memorialization," the head of the working group, Anna Soroka, told reporters.

She clarified that as a result of a detailed study of the specified area, the members of the working group did not find signs of other burials. According to Soroka, the next stage of work will focus on identification of the victims.

In August 2021, the self-procialmed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk created special bodies to search for those who went missing during the conflict in Donbas. The results of examinations from grave sites in the LPR are planned to be sent to the European Court of Human Rights and the International Criminal Court.

