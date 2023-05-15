UrduPoint.com

Luhansk Explosion Injures 7 People, Including Official - LPR Acting Head

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 06:57 PM

An explosion in the center of Luhansk on Monday injured seven people, including Igor Kornet, the acting interior minister of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), LPR acting head Leonid Pasechnik said

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) An explosion in the center of Luhansk on Monday injured seven people, including Igor Kornet, the acting interior minister of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), LPR acting head Leonid Pasechnik said.

"As a result of the explosion in the center of Luhansk, 7 people were injured. All the wounded were hospitalized in medical institutions of the republic. Four men are in serious condition, including a 17-year-old guy, as well as LPR Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Kornet," Pasechnik wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that relevant departments are investigating the circumstances of the blast.

