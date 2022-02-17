Luhansk Forces Put Electronic Warfare Equipment On High Alert Amid Fears Of Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 08:34 PM
The breakaway eastern Luhansk region in Ukraine put electronic warfare equipment on high alert on Thursday ahead of a possible attack by Ukrainian forces, the head of the forces said
LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The breakaway eastern Luhansk region in Ukraine put electronic warfare equipment on high alert on Thursday ahead of a possible attack by Ukrainian forces, the head of the forces said.
"The people's militia put radio-electronic equipment on high alert," Yan Leshchenko told reporters in Luhansk hours after the neighboring self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk said it was bracing for an amphibious assault on its Sea of Azov coast.