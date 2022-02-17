Luhansk Forces Put Electronic Warfare Equipment on High Alert Amid Fears of Attack

The breakaway eastern Luhansk region in Ukraine put electronic warfare equipment on high alert on Thursday ahead of a possible attack by Ukrainian forces, the head of the forces said

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The breakaway eastern Luhansk region in Ukraine put electronic warfare equipment on high alert on Thursday ahead of a possible attack by Ukrainian forces, the head of the forces said.

"The people's militia put radio-electronic equipment on high alert," Yan Leshchenko told reporters in Luhansk hours after the neighboring self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk said it was bracing for an amphibious assault on its Sea of Azov coast.