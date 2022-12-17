Luhansk Militia Says Ukrainians Lost Up to 90 Troops During Day of Fighting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) militia estimated on Saturday that Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 90 personnel and three tanks in fighting in the past day.

"The enemy suffered losses in manpower and hardware during an offensive launched by the LPR militia in the past day.

Up to 90 personnel, three tanks, five armored personnel carriers, two artillery systems, and 16 specialized vehicles were destroyed," the militia said on social media.

More than 30 Ukrainian troops were killed and two tanks destroyed on the Donetsk People's Republic frontline. Donetsk troops also destroyed a Ukrainian artillery system, a mobile early warning radar, two military drones and eight armored and transport vehicles.