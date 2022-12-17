UrduPoint.com

Luhansk Militia Says Ukrainians Lost Up To 90 Troops During Day Of Fighting

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Luhansk Militia Says Ukrainians Lost Up to 90 Troops During Day of Fighting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) militia estimated on Saturday that Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 90 personnel and three tanks in fighting in the past day.

"The enemy suffered losses in manpower and hardware during an offensive launched by the LPR militia in the past day.

Up to 90 personnel, three tanks, five armored personnel carriers, two artillery systems, and 16 specialized vehicles were destroyed," the militia said on social media.

More than 30 Ukrainian troops were killed and two tanks destroyed on the Donetsk People's Republic frontline. Donetsk troops also destroyed a Ukrainian artillery system, a mobile early warning radar, two military drones and eight armored and transport vehicles.

Related Topics

Mobile Social Media Vehicles Luhansk Donetsk

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

16 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

16 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

16 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.