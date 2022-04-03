UrduPoint.com

Luhansk Militia To Inform International Community Of Ukraine's War Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 10:50 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The Luhansk People's Republic plans to inform international rights campaigns of crimes committed in the territory by Ukrainian troops during eight years of war, its ombudswoman told Sputnik.

"Everything recorded by the ombudsperson's office will be sent to the (republic's) prosecutor general's office and to all international organizations," Viktoria Serdyukova said in an interview out Sunday.

She said the trove of evidence against Ukraine included both witness statements and materials of criminal investigations opened into Ukraine's war crimes after it launched a military operation against Luhansk militias in 2014.

Luhansk authorities welcome the proposal to set up an international criminal tribunal to look into the Ukrainian offensive, Serdyukova said, adding that many neutral countries would agree to take part in it.

