LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) has registered a Ukrainian military 9Р148 Shturm-S anti-tank missile system in the outskirts of the Kiev-controlled city of Severodonetsk, Ivan Filiponenko, the spokesman for the militia said on Wednesday.

In September 2015, Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk agreed to withdraw armaments with calibers exceeding 100 mm along the contact line. The withdrawal was completed by November 12, 2015.

"The Ukrainian security forces continue building up their combat power along the contact line, and also in residential areas of the settlements, jeopardizing the lives of civilians.

On the outskirts of the settlement of Severodonetsk we have registered the presence of a 9Р148 Shturm-S guided missile system," Filiponenko said at a briefing.

The LPR's militia has also seen the 72nd Mechanized Brigade's armored vehicles in residential areas of the Kiev-controlled city of Popasna, also located near the contact line, the spokesman added.

These are some of the most recent developments in the conflict between the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, and Kiev, which started after the eastern regions proclaimed independence from Ukraine in 2014.