Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:50 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) has registered the Ukrainian military's armored vehicles and an anti-aircraft gun in the Kiev-controlled settlement of Luhanske near the Donbas contact line, Ivan Filiponenko, the spokesman for the militia, said on Wednesday.

In September 2015, Kiev, Donetsk, and Luhansk agreed to withdraw armaments with calibers exceeding 100 mm along the contact line. The withdrawal was completed by November 12, 2015.

"The command of the Ukrainian armed forces continues deploying prohibited equipment in settlements on the controlled territory, situated in proximity to the armed contact line," Filiponenko said.

He specified that the militia had registered two infantry fighting vehicles and an anti-aircraft gun belonging to Ukraine's 59th motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and located near residential buildings.

These are some of the most recent developments in the conflict between the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and Kiev, which started after the eastern regions proclaimed independence from Ukraine in 2014.

