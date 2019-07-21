LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) called on international organizations to carry out an international investigation into the Saturday's bombardment of the city of Pervomaisk, LPR representative in the humanitarian working subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas Olga Kobtseva told Sputnik.

On Saturday, one person was killed and seven more were injured as a result of the bombardment of Pervomaisk. The incident had taken place hours before the summer truce entered into force. The city was partially left without electricity.

Kobtseva called on international monitors to "pay attention, thoroughly register and investigate one more military crime, committed by the Ukrainian military.

"

She also called on guarantors of the Minsk agreements to exert pressure on the Ukrainian leadership to make it comply with the reached deals.

The Joint Center for Control and Coordination told Sputnik that the bombardment was a provocation, aimed at undermining the "summer truce."

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy four states: Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.