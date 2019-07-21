UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luhansk People's Republic Demands International Investigation Into Pervomaisk Bombardment

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 03:50 AM

Luhansk People's Republic Demands International Investigation Into Pervomaisk Bombardment

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) called on international organizations to carry out an international investigation into the Saturday's bombardment of the city of Pervomaisk, LPR representative in the humanitarian working subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas Olga Kobtseva told Sputnik.

On Saturday, one person was killed and seven more were injured as a result of the bombardment of Pervomaisk. The incident had taken place hours before the summer truce entered into force. The city was partially left without electricity.

Kobtseva called on international monitors to "pay attention, thoroughly register and investigate one more military crime, committed by the Ukrainian military.

"

She also called on guarantors of the Minsk agreements to exert pressure on the Ukrainian leadership to make it comply with the reached deals.

The Joint Center for Control and Coordination told Sputnik that the bombardment was a provocation, aimed at undermining the "summer truce."

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy four states: Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.

Related Topics

Injured Electricity Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Independence From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

6 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

8 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

8 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

9 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

9 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.