Luhansk People's Republic Expects Provocation By Kiev Timed With Normandy Four Meeting

3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:42 PM

Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) on Thursday accused the Ukrainian forces of plotting provocations at the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint in Donbas during a video conference of the Normandy Four foreign ministers

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) on Thursday accused the Ukrainian forces of plotting provocations at the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint in Donbas during a video conference of the Normandy Four foreign ministers.

"The enemy is not abandoning attempts to destabilize the situation in Donbas in order to discredit the LPR on the day of the meeting of the Normandy Four foreign ministers," militia spokesman Yakov Osadchi told journalists.

According to the LPR militia, the Ukrainian forces are preparing provocations at the checkpoint to frame the breakaway republic as inhumane toward the civilian population.

"Despite points of entry to and exit from the Stanytsia Luhanska being closed due to the strained epidemiological situation, the invaders plan to bring a bus with paid crowd so that they tried to cross the checkpoint disguised as locals under all sorts of allegedly life-and-death pretenses," Osadchiy explained.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Normandy format was created by Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine to formulate a solution for the ongoing conflict. Its last meeting was in Paris on December 9, 2019.

