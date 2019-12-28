Representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) fulfilled all the conditions necessary for the exchange of prisoners, the LPR representative in the humanitarian subgroup, head of the LPR prisoner exchange working group, Olga Kobtseva said on Saturday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) fulfilled all the conditions necessary for the exchange of prisoners, the LPR representative in the humanitarian subgroup, head of the LPR prisoner exchange working group, Olga Kobtseva said on Saturday.

"We express our hope that the Ukrainian side will fulfill the commitments stated in the framework of the Normandy [Four] meeting and that tomorrow [Sunday] there will be a full exchange [of prisoners] ... . On the part of the LPR, all the necessary conditions have been met," Kobtseva said in a statement provided to Sputnik.

The official added that almost everyone declared by LPR for the exchange of prisoners held in connection with the conflict in Donbas region has confirmed their participation in the swap.

"According to the results of the verification of the detained people, which took place on December 27 and 28, almost all the people declared on our side whose location has been established have confirmed their consent to the exchange," Kobtseva said.

On Monday, the Trilateral Contact Group, consisting of Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, held a video conference with the participation of Donbas representatives, during which the sides agreed to conduct a prisoner exchange. The last prisoner exchange between the warring sides took place in December 2017.

The conflict in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk began in 2014. The Normandy format of talks was established in June of that year to promote peace in the region.