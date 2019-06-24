The newly created Civic Chamber of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) held its inaugural session on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The newly created Civic Chamber of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) held its inaugural session on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The main task of the Civic Chamber is, certainly, to protect the interests and rights of all citizens without exception, of all professions, regardless of posts [people hold] and social status. This is your main task, this is your main mission," LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said, opening the session.

Pasechnik urged the Civic Chamber to be guided by the interests of LPR citizens in its activities in first place.

"The very fact that today our Civic Chamber begins its work shows that the republic continues developing, that we are moving forward against all the odds.

We are bolstering our statehood - we are improving our governing bodies," he added.

At the session, Aleksey Karyakin, a former chairman of the LPR parliament, was elected as the chamber's head.

The meeting has also determined the number of commissions that the chamber will comprise and the areas of their activities, as well as elected chairs and deputy chairs of the commissions.

The conflict in Donbas started in 2014, when Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that came to power after what they considered to be a coup. According to the UN data, the Donbas conflict has already claimed lives of about 13,000 people.