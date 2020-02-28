The authorities of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine have opened a criminal case against a stringer photo correspondent for Rossiya Segodnya news agency, who is suspected of incitement of hatred

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The authorities of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine have opened a criminal case against a stringer photo correspondent for Rossiya Segodnya news agency, who is suspected of incitement of hatred.

According to an official response letter from the LPR State Security Ministry, Vitaly Romas, who worked for Rossiya Segodnya and some other Russian media outlets for over a year, was detained on January 15, 2020, while the case against him was launched on February 20.

Rossiya Segodnya's press service announced on Friday the agency will seek a thorough explanation of the reasons for Romas detention and demands a transparent and unbiased investigation.

"We also find it unacceptable that the journalist has been kept in custody for over two months without explanation," the press service said in a statement.