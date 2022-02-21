(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Voluntary mobilization of men over 55 years of age has been declared in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), according to a decree signed by Leonid Pasechnik, the LPR head.

"To carry out conscription of male citizens over the age of 55 on a voluntary basis," the decree read.

On February 19, Pasechnik announced a general mobilization across LPR, followed by the same order in the neighboring self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the anticipation of an offensive by Ukraine.

In this regard, the republics also announced the evacuation of their citizens, mainly old people, children and women, to Russia.

Tensions around Ukraine have been flaring up in recent months, with increased fighting in eastern Donbas region against the backdrop of accusations of the West and Kiev on alleged plans of Russia to invade Ukraine. Moscow rejects the claims and points to NATO's military activities in Eastern Europe and an increase in military support from West to Ukraine as points of security concern.