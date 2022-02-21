UrduPoint.com

Luhansk People's Republic Launches Voluntary Mobilization Of Men Aged Over 55

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Luhansk People's Republic Launches Voluntary Mobilization of Men Aged Over 55

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Voluntary mobilization of men over 55 years of age has been declared in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), according to a decree signed by Leonid Pasechnik, the LPR head.

"To carry out conscription of male citizens over the age of 55 on a voluntary basis," the decree read.

On February 19, Pasechnik announced a general mobilization across LPR, followed by the same order in the neighboring self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the anticipation of an offensive by Ukraine.

In this regard, the republics also announced the evacuation of their citizens, mainly old people, children and women, to Russia.

Tensions around Ukraine have been flaring up in recent months, with increased fighting in eastern Donbas region against the backdrop of accusations of the West and Kiev on alleged plans of Russia to invade Ukraine. Moscow rejects the claims and points to NATO's military activities in Eastern Europe and an increase in military support from West to Ukraine as points of security concern.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Male Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February Women From

Recent Stories

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

34 minutes ago
 Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all aroun ..

Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all around world

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

3 hours ago
 PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United ..

PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will ..

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>