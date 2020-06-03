UrduPoint.com
Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Parliament Passes Amendment Affirming Russian as Only Official Language

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The parliament of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) decided on Wednesday to introduce amendments to the LPR constitution, affirming that Russian is the only official language in the republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Previously, Ukrainian was also an official language in the LPR.

However, the LPR People's Council passed in March LPR head Leonid Paseshnik's bill, under which Russian should become the only official language.

As many as 42 lawmakers voted in favor of introducing the amendment, with no votes against this and one abstention. The amendment will come into force after being signed by Pasechnik and being published on the parliamentary website.

