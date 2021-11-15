(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) never registered Kiev using the Turkish Bayraktar drone during the Donbas conflict, LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik told Sputnik.

Late last month, the Ukrainian General Staff claimed that the military destroyed an enemy howitzer with a guided bomb launched with a Bayraktar strike drone in southeaster Ukraine (Donbas). Under the Minsk agreements, only the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) mission is allowed to use drones in Donbas.

"The LPR services have never registered the use of Turkish Bayraktar drones by Ukraine in the sky over the republic.

But there were other Ukrainian UAVs that the enemy used for reconnaissance, adjustments and even for striking residential areas in settlements near the contact line. We have peaceful civilians who were killed by Ukrainian drone raids," Pasechnik said.

Earlier this month, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova told Sputnik that the Ukrainian military has used Bayraktar drones exclusively for "reconnaissance" but "these drones never crossed the contact line" in Donbas.