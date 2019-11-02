An additional office for submitting documents to obtain Russian citizenship has been opened in Luhansk, another one is planned to be inaugurated in the near future, the interior ministry of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said on Saturday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) An additional office for submitting documents to obtain Russian citizenship has been opened in Luhansk , another one is planned to be inaugurated in the near future, the interior ministry of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said on Saturday.

The LPR migration service department earlier began accepting applications for Russian citizenship in 18 of its units and six administrative service centers in the region.

"This is primarily done for the comfort of our citizens, reducing queues and increasing throughput, because the number of LPR citizens who have a desire to obtain Russian citizenship is growing day by day. And so we open additional offices," LPR Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Igor Kornet told journalists.

The new office also accepts applications for LPR citizenship and allows to undergo fingerprinting. The minister said that in the near future it is planned to open one such office of the migration service in another district of Luhansk.

According to Ruslan Naida, deputy head of the ministry's migration service department, the capacity of this office is about 100 people a day and will subsequently be increased.

More than 60,000 LPR residents have applied for Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure and are awaiting passports at the moment, Kornet told reporters.

On Monday, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik told Sputnik that more than 30,000 LPR residents had received Russian passports via simplified procedure.

"Currently, more than 36,000 of our fellow countrymen have become citizens of Russia and more than 60,000 of our citizens have submitted documents for the acquisition of Russian citizenship," Kornet said.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order, which stated that residents from some districts of Donbas were entitled "to a fast-track procedure," when applying for Russian citizenship on humanitarian grounds. Putin said Russia had no desire to create problems for Kiev, but the situation with civil rights in Donbas was catastrophic. In less than a week, the Russian passport office for LPR and DRP residents opened in Russia's Rostov Region. Documents in them are accepted from authorized DPR and LPR officials.

Later, the decree was expanded to all residents of Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The DPR began accepting documents for obtaining Russian passports from May 3.