LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The authorities of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) are ready to hand over to Kiev up to 30 people detained due to the conflict in Donbas, Olga Kobtseva, the head of the LPR working group on prisoner exchange , said on Thursday.

"What I consider to be the most disrespectful was when [during the Wednesday meeting in Minsk] they [Kiev's representatives] were even agreeing to lower the number of people, approved by us [to be exchanged]. Meaning that, on the LPR side, there were up to 30 people approved, and the official representatives were ready to narrow this list," Kobtseva said.

These are some of the most recent developments in the conflict between the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, and Kiev, which began after the eastern regions proclaimed independence from Ukraine in 2014.