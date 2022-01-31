UrduPoint.com

Luhansk People's Republic Ready To Resume In-Person Talks On Donbas In Minsk - Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 11:30 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The easiest way to resume face-to-face negotiations on Donbas is to return to the Minsk format, and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) is ready to do it, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik told Sputnik, commenting on Turkey's proposal to host such talks.

The self-proclaimed republic's leader recalled that more than a hundred face-to-face meetings of the contact group took place in Minsk, noting that the wishes and concerns of all participants in the process were taken into account there.

All conditions were created "so as not to be distracted from the most important thing ” negotiating," he said.

"The easiest way to quickly return to face-to-face negotiations is to return to Minsk. If Minsk does not suit, we can hold negotiations in Luhansk. We guarantee both security for all participants and a high level of organization. Let me remind you that even in 2014 such negotiations have already been held in Donetsk without any negative consequences for all of their participants," Pasechnik said.

