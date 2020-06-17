LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) A resident of the village of Berezovskoye of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) was wounded in shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the administration of the city of Kirovsk in the LPR reported.

"As a result of shelling, a resident of the village of Berezovskoye was injured," the city administration said in a statement on its website.

The wounded, born in 1981, was taken to the Kirovsk city hospital.

"The condition of the wounded is between moderate and severe. The diagnosis is serious - open craniocerebral trauma, fragmentation wound of the temporoparietal area of the head with deformation of the bone," the head physician of the Kirovsk central city hospital said in a comment published on the administration's website.