UrduPoint.com

Luhansk Receives No Official Invitations To Talks With Ukraine In Istanbul - Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Luhansk Receives No Official Invitations to Talks With Ukraine in Istanbul - Leader

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) has received no official invitations to talks to discuss the Donbas settlement with Ukraine in Turkey's Istanbul, LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik told Sputnik.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters in January that Turkey planned to organize negotiations on the Minsk agreements in Istanbul, and invite representatives of Donbas and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to them. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that Turkey was ready to host a meeting between Russia and Ukraine in the Minsk format and provide all the necessary support.

"We have not received any official written proposals. There were only consultations within the framework of the (Minsk) contact group, again, exclusively at the initiative of the coordinator from the OSCE. At the same time, it seems to me that attention is paid to not so significant details. This is just one of the ways to divert the negotiation process from its main essence," Pasechnik said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Minsk Same Istanbul Luhansk January All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st January 2022

2 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

16 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>