Luhansk Receives No Official Invitations to Talks With Ukraine in Istanbul - Leader

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) has received no official invitations to talks to discuss the Donbas settlement with Ukraine in Turkey's Istanbul, LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik told Sputnik.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters in January that Turkey planned to organize negotiations on the Minsk agreements in Istanbul, and invite representatives of Donbas and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to them. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that Turkey was ready to host a meeting between Russia and Ukraine in the Minsk format and provide all the necessary support.

"We have not received any official written proposals. There were only consultations within the framework of the (Minsk) contact group, again, exclusively at the initiative of the coordinator from the OSCE. At the same time, it seems to me that attention is paid to not so significant details. This is just one of the ways to divert the negotiation process from its main essence," Pasechnik said.