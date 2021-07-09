Luhansk Reports Sharp Escalation at Donbas Contact Line Over Past Day

The situation near the line of contact in the Donbas has abruptly deteriorated over the past 24 hours, Yan Leschenko, chief of the militia department of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), said on Friday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The situation near the line of contact in the Donbas has abruptly deteriorated over the past 24 hours, Yan Leschenko, chief of the militia department of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), said on Friday.

The LPR previously reported five attacks by the Ukrainian army from June 26 to July 2.

"Over the past day, the situation on the contact line has sharply worsened. The enemy bombarded populated areas of the republic six times, using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, which, according to the agreement of September 29, 2015, should be withdrawn 15 kilometers [9 miles] from the contact line and kept in storage places," Leschenko said.

The official noted that the Ukrainian military has violated the ceasefire sixteen times over the past week, opening fire from 120 and 82-millimeter mortars, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms in the direction of several villages under LPR's control.

Since April 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, with numerous attempts since to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, end hostilities. International mediators reached a breakthrough last July when they agreed on measures to maintain peace in the breakaway region.