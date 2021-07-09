UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luhansk Reports Sharp Escalation At Donbas Contact Line Over Past Day

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:22 PM

Luhansk Reports Sharp Escalation at Donbas Contact Line Over Past Day

The situation near the line of contact in the Donbas has abruptly deteriorated over the past 24 hours, Yan Leschenko, chief of the militia department of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), said on Friday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The situation near the line of contact in the Donbas has abruptly deteriorated over the past 24 hours, Yan Leschenko, chief of the militia department of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), said on Friday.

The LPR previously reported five attacks by the Ukrainian army from June 26 to July 2.

"Over the past day, the situation on the contact line has sharply worsened. The enemy bombarded populated areas of the republic six times, using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, which, according to the agreement of September 29, 2015, should be withdrawn 15 kilometers [9 miles] from the contact line and kept in storage places," Leschenko said.

The official noted that the Ukrainian military has violated the ceasefire sixteen times over the past week, opening fire from 120 and 82-millimeter mortars, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms in the direction of several villages under LPR's control.

Since April 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, with numerous attempts since to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, end hostilities. International mediators reached a breakthrough last July when they agreed on measures to maintain peace in the breakaway region.

Related Topics

Fire Army Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev April June July September 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Friday night fever? French nightclubs can reopen, ..

35 seconds ago

UN chief urges rich countries to redeem $100 billi ..

36 seconds ago

Haleem demands removal of Saeed Ghani, Nisar Khuhr ..

38 seconds ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

7 minutes ago

Five Nigerians arrested for anti-Buhari T-shirts: ..

7 minutes ago

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.