Luhansk Representatives Head To Meeting With Kiev For Prisoners Exchange - LPR Official

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) have departed to the meeting with Ukraine's representatives to exchange prisoners of war in the country's eastern breakaway region, Olga Kobtseva, the head of the LPR working group on exchange of prisoners, said on Sunday.

On December 9, the presidents of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine held talks in the so-called Normandy format and agreed, among everything, to ensure exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Donbas under 'all-for-all' formula once the sides finalize the lists of individuals to be released and swapped.

"Today, on December 29, 2019, we are heading to the Mayorsk checkpoint of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to carry out a release and exchange of detained individuals from Ukraine's territory and from the territory of the republics [LPR and DPR]," Kobtseva said.

She confirmed that the lists were finalized and expressed "hope for the Ukrainian side to observe their commitments."

